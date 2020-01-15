The search for a replacement for retired Circuit Court Judge James Brantley officially began Tuesday.
Six Hopkins County residents were named to a Fourth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton Jr. will join them in evaluating candidates.
By rule, four of the commission members must be people who are not attorneys. Continuing a focus of his 2019 campaign, Gov. Andy Beshear named three people involved with Hopkins County Schools.
Beshear selected Superintendent Deanna Ashby, Educational Administrator Andrew Belcher and Child Nutrition Director Marci Cox. His fourth choice is Jenny Sewell, the director of Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs.
Two other commission members are attorneys who were selected by fellow attorneys in the Fourth Circuit. They are Madisonville's Keith Cartwright and Charles Franklin II. Lawyers.com indicated both men have practiced law for more than 35 years.
The Administrative Office of the Courts has noted that the four citizen members must "equally represent the two major political parties."
Ashby and Cox will serve on the commission until the end of 2021, in case any other judicial openings occur. Belcher and Sewell will serve until the end of 2023.
Since Brantley announced his retirement plans in early October, only Madisonville attorney Chris Oglesby has declared an interest in replacing him.
Anyone can nominate themselves or someone else to serve as Circuit Court Judge. But all nominees must be licensed as an attorney in Kentucky for at least eight years. The deadline for filing a questionnaire has not been announced.
The commission will review all the candidates, then recommend three finalists to Beshear. The governor will make the final decision.
Brantley retired Tuesday, Dec. 31 after 13 years as a Hopkins County judge. Until the position is filled, retired Hopkins County Judge Logan Calvert and former Daviess County Judge Tom Castlen are handling Circuit Court cases.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.