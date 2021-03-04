The property tax collection in Hopkins County is now slightly over 95%.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson told the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Tuesday his department has collected 95.1%, to be exact.
Sanderson said there is about a month and half left of collection from the sheriff’s office before it is turned over as delinquent on April 15 to the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office.
“I encourage people to get it paid,” said Sanderson. “I know there are some people who are waiting on tax returns to come back in to pay their taxes, but I encourage them to pay before it becomes delinquent because there are a lot of extra fees that can happen at that point.”
Kevin Roberts, a deputy clerk at the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office, said there is a process that occurs once the property taxes have become delinquent.
“Once it transfers to the county clerk’s office … the sheriff’s office has a fee that is added,” said Roberts. “The county attorney has a 20% fee and the clerk’s office has a 10% fee. There is interest that is accrued as well. If it gets to the point that it makes it to the tax sale, then we have to charge an advertising fee. It goes up generally about 35% of the total owed for it.”
Roberts said the state sets the statute for the amount of time the clerks’ offices hold the bill before it becomes available for the tax sale.
“In that interim, nobody else but someone that has invested interest in the property can do anything with it,” he said. “That statute was set to protect the homeowner.”
Roberts said it is between 90 to 130 days that the owner has to pay the monies owed before a third party is able to buy the tax sale.
Payments plans can be set up with the county attorney, according to Roberts.
“Those can’t be sold or anything like that as long as the owners are earnestly trying to make payments on the property,” said Roberts.
Candace Ashby, the tax supervisor for Hopkins County, said there are still numerous ways for the taxes to be paid. With the downturn of COVID-19, payments are being accepted in person again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff’s office.
“We still have the drop box out front,” said Ashby. “They can also mail it in. As it gets closer to April 15, it needs to be postmarked by April 15.”
Ashby said people can still pay over the phone by calling 855-957-2140 or online at www.hopkinscountysheriff.com.
Residents can also pay their property taxes on the Hopkins County Sheriff mobile phone app.
The sheriff’s department is located at 56 North Main Street in Madisonville at the Hopkins County Government Center.
