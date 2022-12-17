Students from James Madison and South Hopkins middle schools got to experience what its like to be a member of the Kentucky General Assembly this week when they took part in the Kentucky Youth Assembly at the capital in Frankfort.
Although this was SHMS’s first time participating, JMMS has participated in the past but due to COVID-19, the event hasn’t been held in several years. So, all the students participating this year had never been to KYA before.
Amanda Bearden, the lead sponsor at JMMS, said the students went to Louisville for one night to understand the process, then they traveled to Frankfort and spent the day in a mock government entirely run by the students.
“We learned how a bill becomes a law, and then figured out things we want to change in the state,” she said. “We went through the process of writing bills and researching what is Kentucky law. Then we worked on how to debate. You have to come up with questions. You have to come up with ways to pay for this new bill.”
Sarah Buchanan, the social studies teacher at SHMS, said she knew it was all student-run but didn’t understand the scope until she got there.
“I kept asking, ‘What am I supposed to be doing,’ ” she said.
The other sponsors kept telling her she is just there to watch; her job was over.
She said ninth graders who were elected last year ran the show. They were the Governor, Lt. Governor, President of the Senate, and Speaker of the House.
“The whole time we were there, it was very rare for an adult to be in front of the group,” said Buchanan. “It was students from the moment we got there.”
She said it was incredible to see what the students could do, from debating bills, voting on the bills, and essentially running the state.
Both schools wrote bills to bring to the assembly. James Madison brought three bills and South Hopkins took two.
The students were divided into the house or senate and their bills were voted on and passed or defeated. James Madison took 29 students to KYA, while South Hopkins took 10 students.
Westyn Miles, an eighth grader at JMMS, said the experience was fun. He was one of the bill writers for JMMS.
“It was different than a lot of other experiences because mainly the kids run everything,” he said.
Miles said they learned how to express their opinions civilly because there are people there with the same opinion and people with different opinions.
“It wasn’t an argument, it was a debate,” he said. “It was a really great experience. You got to work through all the cycles of government.”
Addison Law, also an eighth grader at JMMS, said the experience was interesting since she got to go to the capital and give her opinions on bills.
“I learned to be more social and talk to people and get out of my shell,” she said.
Brennan Neal, an eighth grader at SHMS, said the trip was fun. It got people out of their comfort zone.
Krystalyn Pryor, also an eighth grader at SHMS, said they got to meet a lot of new people and experience new opportunities. Pryor was one of the bill writers for SHMS.
“We met a lot of new people from the Louisville schools,” she said.
Pryor said it was cool to see bills written and introduced by other middle schoolers. She said it also helped with their speaking skills.
Buchanan said it was incredible to see what her students accomplished. She saw a different side to them as they stepped out of their comfort zone, and she continues to see that confidence back at school.
South Hopkins Middle School left KYA with the Best New KYA Delegation award since it was their first time participating. Both SHMS and James Madison received the Premier Delegation award for being active and involved during KYA.
Reagan Blades from SHMS received an Outstanding Delegate award and Brennan Neal from SHMS received an Outstanding Speaker award. From James Madison Middle School, Westyn Miles received an Outstanding Delegate award.
