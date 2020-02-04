The general manager of the Madisonville Electro Cycle plant is accused of using company credit cards to buy more than $9,000 worth of personal items.
A Madisonville Police report released Monday said Brandon A. Tuttle, 38, of Sacramento turned himself in at police headquarters Friday morning. He’s charged with fraud by an authorized person at a business or financial institution.
Police say Tuttle misused the credit cards on several occasions between March and October 2019. While some purchases were legitimate and for business, the report says others were not.
“We were first alerted to it by an interim plant manager,” Major Andrew Rush said Monday. That person went to police in November and reported “several odd purchases.”
Police say in one case, Tuttle bought more than $3,000 worth of tools from a Lowe’s store for his own use. Officers recovered the tools last week.
Tuttle also is accused of making more than $6,000 in other fraudulent purchases at Lowe’s, Kroger and Walmart. The fraud reportedly occurred not only in Madisonville, but also in Muhlenberg County, Daviess County and the St. Louis suburb of Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Rush said the police Criminal Investigations Division has worked the case since early December.
Tuttle’s LinkedIn account indicates he had served as general manager at Electro Cycle since July 2016.
Tuttle was released from the Hopkins County Jail on Saturday on his own recognizance. There was no word Monday on when he’ll appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.