The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved to enter into an agreement with Compass Municipal Advisors, who will assist with the financing process for the sports complex project that is being split between the county and the City of Madisonville.
The approval was not unanimous as District Six Magistrate Charlie Beshears and District Five Magistrate Billy Parrish voted against entering the agreement.
R.J. Palmer, a senior vice president at Compass Municipal Advisors, met with the Economic and Workforce Development Committee prior to the meeting talking about the steps that would be taken in order to be approved by the Department of Local Government for the county to enter into the debt.
“Before you can take on the debt, the county has to petition with the DLG and a state local debt officer in order for them to issue the debt,” said Palmer. “That process is just to submit basically an application to the DLG, and they will require you to have a hearing, which is still being done remotely.”
Palmer said Compass Municipal Advisors will complete the DLG petition for the court, send it to the court for signatures and then send it to the DLG. They will also assist with the publications that are required with the financing.
“You will have a notice of adoption after the ordinance is adopted, and then the notice of the public hearing,” Palmer said to the committee. “We will assist you with that, and then after that, when we have the hearing, we will attend the meeting with you to explain the plan of finance to the DLG.”
The court is still discussing the appropriate route to take as far as financing through a lease with a local financial organization or a bond. The committee has three funding options to consider — two local loans and a bond option that is handled out of Frankfort from an office that works through the Kentucky Association of Counties.
When comparing the loan to the bond, the loan option provides more flexibility in payments, allowing the court to pay off the debt quicker if funds are available.
The bond option, while the interest rate is lower, requires a higher up front payment and does not allow the option for more to be paid each month, locking the county in a payment plan.
The court remained split about decisions in funding options.
“I’m worried about putting too much stress on our budget for the next 10 years,” said Beshears. “Our economy is inflated right now with the stimulus money. It is going to have to end sometime, and it may have to end in the next year or two, and we will just have to deal with whatever is left, and we don’t know what that is.”
District Two Magistrate Bill Rudd voiced his support.
“I think it is the best deal for us,” he said.
District One Magistrate Ricky Whitaker said he liked the option of being able to pay extra if more funding was available.
