The day after Gov. Matt Bevin reportedly told President Donald Trump on election eve that he would win reelection by 10 percentage points, he paid himself $650,100 from unused funds left in one of his campaign accounts.
Bevin went on to lose an extremely close race to Democratic candidate Andy Beshear, coming about 5,000 votes shy of winning reelection.
The payment -- actually a repayment for an earlier loan Bevin made to his campaign -- is listed in one of several annual reports filed on Thursday by committees for his campaigns in 2019 and 2015.
These reports also show Bevin shuffled personal campaign loans between the primary and general election accounts of his 2015 and 2019 campaigns, in addition to loaning additional amounts and repaying himself for past loans.
In his first race for governor in 2015, he loaned his campaign more than$4 million, which was the majority of what his campaign spent in that race. Bevin's campaign reports filed in 2019 show he loaned at least another $3.4 million of his own money to aid his reelection bid against Beshear.
Bevin continued raising money for his 2015 accounts throughout his term of governor, which he could use to pay himself back what he loaned the campaign. He raised $149,350 for his 2015 campaign accounts in 2018, repaying himself $100,000 in January of that year.
The annual report of his 2015 campaign accounts filed Thursday shows he raised another $151,028 in the past year, while repaying himself $690,000 in loans.
However, other reports filed by Bevin's campaign committees Thursday and throughout this year show such the dates of such repayments strongly correlated with other dates in which he made additional loans, repayments or transfers of money into different campaign accounts.
For example, on Feb. 13, Bevin repaid himself $50,000 for loans from his 2015 campaign account, only to loan his 2019 primary campaign $50,000 the next day.
On May 17, Bevin repaid himself $640,000 of loans from his 2015 accounts, but three days later -- the day before his primary election -- he personally loaned his 2019 campaign $2 million.
After loaning his reelection campaign $500,000 that summer, Bevin personally loaned another $900,000 on Oct. 5, only to repay himself $900,000 from his 2019 primary account three days later.
The last reported loan transaction by Bevin was the transfer on Nov. 5, the day of his election defeat, when his 2019 primary campaign account repaid him for $650,100 of loans.
Bevin may have made additional loans or repayments in the two weeks leading up to the election. His 2019 general election campaign committee must file its first post-election report next week, covering the period from Oct. 22 to Dec. 5.
