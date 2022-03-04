On Thursday afternoon, a car wreck occurred on the corner of South Main and Broadway. Erlinda Barr, 89, was driving south on Main Street when she ran a red light and hit Peggy Ruckert, 56, who was traveling east on Broadway. There were four passengers in the cars, one adult and three minors. The only injuries were sustained by Barr, who was treated on scene by Madisonville Fire Department before being transported to Baptist Health Deaconess by EMS.