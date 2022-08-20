Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kentucky Movers and Makers will be offering a fall door hanger craft class from 5:30 to 7:30p.m., located at 130 N. Seminary Street in Madisonville.
You must purchase a ticket to attend this event, and there are still a few spaces available. Tickets are $40 each and the deadline is August 23 to ensure that enough crafts can be purchased and available for all those who are signed up. It is recommended that participants are at least 12 years old and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.
Local maker Maria Bailey is a member of the Kentucky Movers and Makers, and she will be teaching everyone how to make and customize their very own fall door hanger craft with fabric, flowers, bows, and all things fall related. There is no experience necessary to attend this class and you do not need to be a makerspace member to attend. Whether you are crafty, looking to learn a new skill, want to get out and try something artsy, this class will fill all of your needs Bailey says.
For more information on the class and to purchase your ticket visit, https://tinyurl.com/mryjs873
You can also learn more and see what other events and classes are coming to the Kentucky Movers and Makers at www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com
