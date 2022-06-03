The Hopkins County Grand Jury was in session on Tuesday and issued the following indictments:
Johnathon Carter of Manitou was indicted on counts of tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class a misdemeanor; and being a persistent felony offender.
Timothy Copple of Dawson Springs was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property over $500 but under $10,000, a class D felony.
Christopher Cullen of Hanson was indicted on charges of third degree burglary, a class D felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Haley Goodwin of Nortonville was indicted on two counts of menacing, a class B misdemeanor; two charges of assaults, a class D felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
J.T. Higgins of Sebree was indicted on charges of careless driving, a traffic violation; trafficking in meth, a class C felony; trafficking in marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and being a persistent felony offender.
Michael Howard of Eddyville was indicted on charges of not wearing a seatbelt, improper windshield, improper parking and reckless driving, all traffic offenses; possession of meth, a class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Melvin Nicholson Sr of Madisonville was indicted on a charge of having sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 16, a class D felony.
Benjamin Payne of Owensboro was indicted on charges of speeding more than 19 mph over the limit, a traffic violation; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; possession of meth, a class D felony; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
Darryl Winston of Hopkinsville was indicted on charges of trafficking in synthetic drugs, a class D felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; careless driving, a traffic offense; and being a persistent felony offender.
Chad Adams of Madisonville was indicted on charges of driving with an obstructed windshield, a traffic violation; possession of meth, a class D felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Scott Aleman of Ridgeville, OH was indicted on charges of strangulation, a class C felony; and possession of meth, a class D felony.
Joe Browder of Louisville was indicted on charges of disregarding a traffic control device and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, traffic offenses; trafficking in cocaine, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia. a class A misdemeanor; and being a persistent felony offender.
Hope Bryant of Madisonville was indicted on three charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony.
Gordon Colburn of Madisonville was indicted on charges of assault, a class A misdemeanor; and strangulation, a class C felony.
Allison Deboe of Calvert City was indicted on charges of possession of meth, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Harley Ferguson of Tampico, IL was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property under $500, a class B misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; failure to produce insurance, a traffic violations; abandoning a motor vehicle in a roadway, a class B misdemeanor; obstructing a highway, a class B misdemeanor; wanton endangerment, a class D felony; fleeing police, a class D felony; and reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, speeding at 18 mph over the limit, no registration plate, all traffic offenses.
Thomas Greer of Earlington was indicted on two counts of sodomy with a victim under the age of 12, a class A felony.
Ryan Hines was indicted on charges of possession of meth, a class D felony; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and receiving a stolen firearm, a class D felony.
Byron Lewis of Nortonville was indicted on charges of domestic violence, a class D felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Marria McBride of Madisonville was indicted on charges of fleeing/evading police, a class D felony; reckless driving; improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, a class B misdemeanor; and being a persistent felony offender.
Matthew Pleasant of Madisonville was indicted on charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of a minor, a class A misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Bradley Rakestraw of Henderson was indicted on a charge of unlawful imprisonment, a class D felony.
Ethan Seidel of East Moline, IL was indicted on charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony; trafficking in cocaine, a class C felony; wanton endangerment, a class D felony; and fleeing/evading police, a class D felony.
Lonnie Spurlin of Dawson Springs was indicted on two charges of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Christopher Young of Dawson Springs was indicted on charges of possession of child pornography, a class D felony; solicitation of prostitution, a class B misdemeanor; and two counts of prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity, a class D felony.
Melissa Sigler of Aurora, IL was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property of more than $10,000, a class C felony; fleeing/evading police, a class A misdemeanor; possession of meth, a class D felony; possession of cocaine, a class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; trafficking in meth, a class C felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a class C felony.
