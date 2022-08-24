Hopkins County Schools was awarded $54,000 for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant for Grapevine and Pride elementary schools to fund a program that helps provide fresh produce to students.
District Director of Child Nutrition Lisa Marsh said Pride Elementary was the pilot program school last year, and it saw great success.
“I am excited to add Grapevine Elementary to the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for this school year,” she said. “This program creates healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices.”
The program is funded by the Division of School and Community Nutrition, the Kentucky Department of Education, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Marsh said this program expands the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, opening them up to new food options.
Since the program started this year, students have had a chance to try blackberries, honeydew, cantaloupe, and carrots, to name a few. Students will also have a chance to try Dragon Fruit later this month.
“This program makes a difference in students’ diets to impact their present and future health,” said Marsh.
Whitney Oakley, the food service manager at Grapevine, said she is excited the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant is at Grapevine this year.
“It just helps expose the children to new fresh fruits and vegetables that they wouldn’t normally get at home,” she said. “It is really fun to see them all try new things.”
Trying these new foods has also inspired them to try new food in the food line during breakfast and lunch as well.
“So far, they seem excited to try new things,” said Oakley.
If the kids don’t like something, she said they do not have a problem telling the staff they don’t like it.
Layla Salazar, a third grader at Grapevine, said she has tried blueberries before at home and likes them. She said her favorite food she has tasted through the program so far is blueberries.
KaTriel Campbell, a third grader at Grapevine, said he had not tried blueberries before, and while he liked them, it wasn’t his favorite.
Campbell said his favorite food so far were the carrots, and he liked the honeydew they tried last week.
For more information about the program, visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/ffvp/fresh-fruit-and-vegetable-program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.