A common phrase in economic theory is that a rising tide lifts all boats, but the Hopkins County Sheriff believes it also can lower the number of crimes.
Matt Sanderson announced Tuesday that the county’s crime rate dropped by 24% last year. Madisonville Police Chief Chris Taylor reported a similar 29% decline two weeks ago.
“If you’ll look at it through history, from what I’ve seen, when the economy is good and the jobs are good, the crime rates go down a little bit,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson presented year-end statistics to the Fiscal Court showing the Sheriff’s Office handled 541 crimes last year. The number of “Part 1” major crimes, such as murder and armed robbery, dropped by 18%. The count of less serious crimes was down 30%.
Sanderson did not have a more specific breakdown by types of crime. But he said his office handled no homicides last year. Tuesday marked one year since Madisonville’s last murder case.
Sanderson gave the praise for the decline to his staff. But like Taylor, he said more efficient policing also is making a difference.
“I get information out to my deputies, and they know an area is having a flare-up in crime. So they hit that area pretty hard,” Sanderson said. “Before, you patrol and take calls when they come up.”
The statistics showed Hopkins County handled 600 concealed carry transactions last year. That number went down because Kentucky law no longer requires concealed carry permits.
“That scares me,” the sheriff told the magistrates, “because people aren’t getting training.”
Yet after the meeting, Sanderson said gun ownership by residents can be a crime deterrent.
“I couldn’t put numbers to it in Hopkins County,” the sheriff said. “But if people know that other individuals are likely to be armed, I would say that they’re less likely to challenge someone.”
Sanderson also reported the number of traffic deaths in Hopkins County last year was even with 2018, at five.
In other news Tuesday from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• Community Development Director Mike Duncan proposed the erection of a 26-foot-tall sign along Interstate 69 to mark the West Kentucky Archery Complex. A smaller sign would go up along Grapevine Road. Duncan asked the county to provide $5,000 in funding, with the archery association paying $12,000.
• Public Works Director Ken Todd said the county has 1,000 tons of salt stockpiled for severe winter weather. So far this season, the county has only used salt on roads once.
• the next court meeting will be at Mortons Gap City Hall Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
