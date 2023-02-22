In November 2022, the Hopkins County School Board approved changes to the attendance zones that will take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

Several reasons the school board gave for updating the zones were to ensure school enrollment is closer to building capacity across the district, provide a new school home for the Earlington Elementary students, make the most efficient use of facilities, and leave room for future enrollment growth.

