In November 2022, the Hopkins County School Board approved changes to the attendance zones that will take effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
Several reasons the school board gave for updating the zones were to ensure school enrollment is closer to building capacity across the district, provide a new school home for the Earlington Elementary students, make the most efficient use of facilities, and leave room for future enrollment growth.
At the November 2022 meeting, then school board Chairman Steve Faulk said revising attendance zones is something the board has been discussing for several years to move forward.
“The last redistricting in our district was completed in 1996,” he said.
Declining enrollment and student population relocation led to the problem, he said. Special permissions have just added a few to that number.
“In saying that, each of our schools should be supported, treated, and maintained as equal as possible, with capacity at the accepted numbers, and each of our schools should have equal opportunities for all of their students,” said Faulk. “The Grapevine/Earlington split option best addresses our current position.”
The attendance zone revisions mainly affect the elementary schools and the two high schools in the district.
Grapevine Elementary students living north of East McLaughlin will now attend Jesse Stuart Elementary. Earlington students living on the east side of HWY 41 and north of Almon-Uzzle Road will attend Grapevine.
Jesse Stuart will see an increase in enrollment as the southern boundary will now be East McLaughlin Avenue.
Pride Elementary School students living south of West Noel Avenue will attend West Broadway Elementary. The school attendance zone boundary between Pride and West Broadway will be moved to West Noel Avenue.
Students living south of West Noel Avenue will attend West Broadway, and students living on the west side of South Main Street and north of Hubert Reid Road will attend West Broadway.
Students living on the west side of HWY 41 in Earlington will now attend Southside Elementary.
The high schools boundary line will be moved to Center Street and Anton Road. This increases the boundary for Hopkins County Central.
According to the school district’s website, all high school students whose addresses will be in a different attendance zone may remain enrolled at their current high school through graduation, but they will need to provide their own transportation to school.
As for special permission requests, new forms will need to be filed for all students whose attendance zone has changed or who are moving to another level and wish o apply to attend a school different than their assigned zone. Special permission requests must be filed by April 1.
For more information, contact the Hopkins County Central Administration Office at 270-825-6000 or visit the school district’s website, www.hopkins.kyschools.us.
