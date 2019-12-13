As a cart full of pink boxes made its way down the hallway of Grapevine Elementary School, children's faces began to light up, followed by questions of what are those? And who are those for?
Inside each of the 40 boxes was a baby doll. Some of these dolls will have new homes this Christmas, while others will be given away at a tea party next year.
For the last decade, Madisonville native Karen Faulk Wilson gave dolls away at Christmas time, said her husband Ambrose Wilson IV of Midway.
In September, she passed away after battling dementia.
"Karen became dedicated to ensuring that girls had a baby doll," said Wilson. "She's been doing this a long time, trying to give, so when she passed, in lieu of flowers, we asked that people would donate to a fund to buy baby dolls for little girls."
Because of her dedication of giving to others, Wilson's family wanted to celebrate her generosity by continuing her mission of delivering a doll to little girls who need one.
"She always gave more to others than she did her own family because she knew her family had everything they needed," Wilson said. "Last year, when she was very ill, we took 15 dolls to the spouse abuse center in Lexington. When she gave the dolls to them, she just cried. The ladies and the director asked, 'Why are you doing this?' and she said, 'It's the right thing to do.'"
Growing up, Karen had only one doll, said her sister, Sherry Hobgood. She said Karen played with the toy until it was falling apart and had only one arm and one leg.
"As children in the area we grew up in, we didn't get a lot of toys, so even a little doll was a huge gift to us. Giving these dolls is a way to honor Karen, and remember her legacy," she said. "She's always done things for little kids."
Because of contributions from the funeral, Wilson said they will probably give out 150 dolls this Christmas to various schools in the state as Wilson is the chairman of the board of education in Woodford County.
He connected with Grapevine for a couple of reasons - this is where his wife went to elementary school and her brother, Steve Faulk, is the Hopkins County Board of Education member that oversees the school.
"This was something Karen started a few years ago, that really meant something for her to do," said Faulk. "It's just so special and to be able to do it in her school - this was her home for so long."
This seemingly small gift has a profound impact on its recipients, said Grapevine's Principal Steven Bauer.
"There are some kids that don't get anything for Christmasn. For some little girl, this is going to make their day," he said. "I know Christmas is not about getting stuff, but for some of the kids, they are going to use that doll as a friend to talk to, it's not going to just be a doll - it represents more than that."
Each doll represents a little girl, said Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Deanna Ashby.
"Just to know, when they open up that package and there is going to be a doll that perhaps they would not have received, that's huge," she said. "Those little girls are never going to be the same; this is a memory-making moment."
The family hopes to continue this tradition of giving.
"This is not a one and done thing," said Wilson. "We're going to keep doing this as long as we can keep doing it."
If you would like to donate to next year's gifts, donations can be sent to Dolls for Karen at P.O. Box 3999, Midway, Kentucky 40347.
