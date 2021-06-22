Baptist Health Madisonville announced Monday that it is now able to provide a telestroke program to bring doctors with advanced training in treating strokes to patients in remote locations.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson said the stroke experts work with the patient’s local emergency department physicians to recommend diagnosis and treatment. They communicate via digital video cameras.
“Being able to provide high-quality neurology services in Madisonville is essential for our patients and community,” he said. “Most of these cases are able to be managed at Baptist Health Madisonville, but with the assistance of the telestroke physicians we can ensure that patients are getting the best care at the appropriate location.”
The program works by having the stroke patient assessed at their nearest local hospital, which is linked to the expert center, according to the news release. The hospital provides clinical examination and cerebral imaging for diagnosis before transferring to a stroke unit for a higher level of care at the expert center.
There are two central hubs in the Baptist Health system that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year, the Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Louisville hospitals, said Dr. Murali K. Kolikonda, system medical director of teleneurology and a vascular neurologist with Baptist Health Medical Group in Lexington.
“We can see the patient right away — virtually at the emergency department and inpatient setting — and work with the local physicians on a diagnosis and treatment, usually at the local hospital,” he said. “The stroke-trained physician is on the video call within minutes.”
Once the call is over, the doctors will discuss the level of care beyond what the hospital can provide and make recommendations for transfer to one of the hub sites or the nearest stroke-certified center, said Kolikonda.
Dr. Isaac J. Myers II, Baptist Health’s chief health integration officer and group president, said the advanced neurological care provides fast intervention and helps overcome traditional barriers, such as distance and time, which can be major factors in rural or remote areas.
“Minutes matter during stroke evaluation, and receiving care immediately is critical to obtaining the best outcome,” he said. “Another benefit of the telestroke program is the greater likelihood that the patient will be cared for at a hospital close to their family and support system.”
Recognizing the early signs of a stroke can help stop major trauma from being done. Use B.E.F.A.S.T., which is Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech and Time, to determine if someone is having a stroke.
According to the news release, people suffering a stroke could experience a sudden loss of balance or coordination, a change in vision or trouble seeing, if one side of someone’s face droops when they smile, if one side drifts down when a person raises their arms, and if their speech is slurred or strange.
Baptist Health urges anyone who observes the signs to call 9-1-1 immediately.
