The 2023 General Election is just over three months away, and while the candidates will be hitting the trail and filling the airwaves with advertising, the next two months are relatively quiet when it comes to actual election activities. But there are still a few big dates that the public should keep in mind as election day approaches.
The next big date for voters to write on their calendar Saturday, Sept. 23, which is the day that Kentucky’s online absentee portal opens. Voters will have from Sept. 23 to Oct. 24 to request a main-in ballot.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.