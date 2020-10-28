Halloween will continue as planned in Madisonville on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. City officials are still encouraging people to celebrate the holiday safely as Hopkins County is considered a red zone county due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hopkins County had a total of 1,043 cases, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.
“The governor made several recommendations for red counties, but did not include any trick or treat changes,” said Sara Lutz, the city’s director of public relations. “Mayor [Kevin] Cotton continues to encourage personal responsibility. If you don’t feel comfortable taking your children out, please stay home and turn off your porch light.”
For those staying home this Halloween, Cotton suggested the website www. halloween2020.org that provides tips and information regarding COVID-19 in every county in the country as far as COVID numbers, infection rates and death totals, and also provides ideas for at home Halloween celebrations.
Dawson Springs City Council has not established official hours for Halloween, but members said at their Oct. 20 meeting that they are aware that some people will continue on with business as usual. Dawson Springs officials are asking that people that still participate in Halloween do it safely.
Other local plans include:
• Hanson will celebrate Halloween from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
• Mortons Gap has not released any official hours for Halloween.
• White Plains will celebrate from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
