A new local nonprofit — Women of Worth — will be giving out hats, gloves, scarves and socks to children ages 1 to 12 at noon on Saturday at Dr. Fetus Claybon Park in Madisonville.
“It is a community based organization that has been formed and dedicated to bringing new and fresh ideas, events and positivity not only to our home community, but surrounding communities as well,” said founder Tawanna Bell.
The group, which was formed in August, will also be offering hotdogs, drinks, cookies and candy to the kids.
The idea had been in the back of Bell’s mind for awhile and after lots of prayer it became a reality, she said. There are seven current members, including Bell.
“I called a couple of ladies that I grew up with — and some I had just met — and told them I wanted to put this non-profit organization together to help kids and run to the store for the elderly who can’t,” said Bell.
The organization has a calendar of ideas they would like to do, including guest speakers, gathering throw blankets, hand sanitizer, lotion and crossword puzzles to donate to the dialysis center in Madisonville.
The groups want to go into schools and nursing homes to visit with the kids and the elderly, but due to COVID-19 right now they are not able to and are content to dropping items off.
“I just feel they need love. Sometimes their family members will be at work and can’t make it to see them and they just want to see a smiling face,” said Bell of the elderly. I just hope people turn out and support us, see what we are trying to do to make the community better.”
For more information or to make a donation, you can contact Bell at 270-619-3205 or 270-871-6163.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.