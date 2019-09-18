Editor's Note: This is the conclusion of a two-part series documenting the life and death of 5-year-old Tanner Bivins, who was found cold and unresponsive one frigid January 2018 morning in a squalid Hopkins County home with only a fireplace for heat. Authorities were shocked by the conditions inside — garbage, roaches, rodents, feces on floors and walls, and buckets of human waste as toilets for the home with no utilities. Even more shocking was Tanner's condition. Pronounced dead at the hospital, the boy was filthy, malnourished, dehydrated and had such severe head lice that he was missing hair, his scalp covered with open sores and scars from scratching. Blood was caked under his fingernails. Tanner is buried at the foot of a grassy hill in New Salem Church Cemetery in the Western Kentucky town of Nortonville. His grave is marked with a glossy black headstone bearing a photo of Tanner in a Superman T-shirt. The grave is covered with masses of flowers, angels, crosses and plastic trucks and toys. Tanner's obituary described him as a "fun loving little guy" who liked Batman and "anyone willing to rough house with him." But details of the state's investigation after his death portray a life of misery and deprivation in a filthy home where he had been tormented by head lice for months. He also was battling the flu when he died, had an enlarged heart and suffered from kidney and liver distress, according to the autopsy. Still, the medical examiner was unable to establish the exact cause of death. But the neglect he endured "caused Tanner to live a life of hardship, dealing with a severe case of head lice that impacted his life due to the sores and scratching," a state social services report said. Details of child abuse and neglect cases generally are confidential but become publicly available in the event of a child's death or serious injury. Tanner's mother, Sarah Morrow, and her live-in boyfriend's parents, Larry and Patricia Duvall, have been indicted on charges of criminal abuse. Tanner lived with the Duvalls, rather than with his mother, according to investigative records. The records don't say why Morrow left Tanner with the Duvalls, whom she referred to as his "grandparents," though she was not married to their son. Morrow and the Duvalls have pleaded not guilty to the felony charges. Their cases are pending in Hopkins Circuit Court. The Duvalls, contacted at their Nortonville home, declined to comment. A lawyer for Morrow, Gerald Burns, also declined to comment. Hopkins Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Senter declined to comment except to say her office's criminal cases are independent of investigations by state social services officials and don't rely on their findings. Morrow told authorities after Tanner's death that she had tried to treat her son's head lice with "baby oil and vinegar" but gave up after he screamed in pain. "She stated when she would pour the vinegar on his head, he would scream and cry, stating it burned," said a report from a social worker who interviewed her. "She admitted to knowing he had severe head lice and left it untreated." The temperature dropped to 11 degrees overnight on Jan. 5, 2018, the date of Tanner's death. Larry and Patricia Duvall reported that on the night before he died, Tanner had been sleeping on a couch by the fireplace, the home's only heat. The adults slept on a mattress on the floor. The next morning, Patricia Duvall said, she tried to wake Tanner and discovered he was cold and not breathing. The Duvalls tried wrapping him in a blanket and placing him closer to the heat, records of the investigation said. When that failed to revive him, they called their son, who lived nearby, and he called an ambulance. At the hospital, Tanner's condition horrified staff who attempted to revive him. "It was awful," said Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield. "It bothered everybody. You could tell the nurses and doctors were so upset over the child being deceased." Local fatality review team pushed for scrutiny The case might never have come before the independent panel in Frankfort, thereby attracting public scrutiny, except for the work of a local Child Fatality Review Team in Hopkins County. These are teams of professionals, including doctors, police, prosecutors and others led by the local coroner. They operate in 104 of 120 Kentucky counties and meet as needed to consider child deaths, particularly ones that appear problematic or raise questions. They refer cases to the state Department of Public Health, which compiles annual data on all child deaths in Kentucky and may also refer individual cases to the independent panel for further review. That's how Tanner's case came before the panel in June. It was not reported to the panel by the state social services agency, which provides most of the child abuse and neglect cases the panel reviews. Mayfield said his local review team meets to examine details of any death of someone under 18 when it is not from natural causes or a diagnosed illness. "Anytime there is a death that's suspicious or under investigation, we will look at it," he said. Panel members said Tanner's case underscores the importance of such teams.
By Deborah Yetter Louisville Courier Journal Kentucky Press News Service
Sep 21
Sep 21
Sep 21
