In the event of natural disasters and severe weather, being informed is often one of the most important steps in staying safe.
Following a week of severe weather and warnings, Hopkins Countians are urged to sign-up for one of the emergency alert systems utilized in the county for just that purpose.
Hopkins County Fiscal Court offers its Hopkins County Alert system to all county residents. The system provides one-call alerts, text messages, emails and social media updates to let residents know about any pending emergencies or other pertinent information about what is going on in the community. Anyone looking to utilize the system can sign-up through the county government website at: www.hopkinscounty.ky.gov
The county pays $9,500 annually for the service.
When the Fiscal Court renewed their contract with RAVE in 2020 for three years, the system had 15,725 landlines and 2,223 other devices (including cellphones) in Hopkins County subscribed to the service. These include just the mobile phones, households and businesses in the county not located within city limits of any community.
In the last year the court has opened the service up to the cities of Hopkins County as well, with many signing on to provide that system to the residents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.