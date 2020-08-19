By The Messenger Staff
“Wearing masks works,” said Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting.
According to state numbers, there have been 14 new COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County since the weekend, bringing the total cases in the county to 452, while the death toll remains at 35.
In the early months of the pandemic, Hopkins County faced a surge of positive cases. Beach said Hopkins County had the highest percentage per population in the commonwealth in those early months.
According to the data provided by the state, there are 52 active cases, with 13 probable positive cases in the county. Recovered cases stand at 353.
“You think wearing masks don’t work? Almost all of these deaths were prior to wearing masks,” she said. “At long term care, we tested all of them this summer, every resident, and we did not have any positive residents once mask-wearing has been enacted.”
Beach said wearing masks works, social distancing works, not touching your face works.
“There’s a lot of scientists on Facebook right now. I don’t usually agree with them,” she said. “Everything we’re doing, please listen to the Center for Disease Control and those people who are actually trained in epidemiology. We are trying to help our communities.”
Although masks are working, cases are rising.
“The deaths are down because the senior population is being very protective. But one day last Thursday, I quarantined several from a sports team here,” she said.
Fourth District Magistrate Ronnie Noel asked Beach if the federal government was helping with any added expense. Beach said they had received Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds and the health department was awarded a $150,000 grant for “Point of Contact” testing for students.
“Students are healthier, and so what we wanted was a screening test in all the schools, so if a student comes in and they have symptoms or a fever, we will contact the parent and see if they want us to go ahead and do a quick screening,” she said. “If it’s positive, it’s usually back in five minutes.”
According to Beach, the hope with the screening test is it will help them quarantine a child quickly, if necessary.
“It helps get the student quarantined quickly so that when we go back to school, maybe we can stay in school,” she said.
