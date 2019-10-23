The rain had not stopped long in Madisonville on Monday when something else stopped -- a local ban on outdoor burning.
Mayor Kevin Cotton and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. amended executive orders during the afternoon that ended five weeks of restrictions. The decision came even though the amount of moisture was small.
"It wasn't really that much rain," National Weather Service forecaster David Blanchard said Tuesday from Paducah.
Measurements across Hopkins County indicated 0.14 inches of rain fell 4 miles south of Madisonville. Hanson received 0.21 inches, while Nortonville had 0.34 inches.
"Maybe they looked at the cumulative effect," Blanchard said.
Three rounds of rain have made a difference after the hot dry conditions of September. The National Weather Service station south of Madisonville now has more than 3 inches for October. Local burn bans were modified after the second storm line moved through last week.
Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning has said cooler weather is a factor as well. Weather partner WFIE-TV recorded a high temperature Monday of 71 degrees, well below the 90-degree days of September. Daily highs are not expected to
See Ban/Page A6
top 70 through this weekend.
While the local restrictions are over, statewide rules on burning remain in effect.
"Burning within 150 feet of a woodline or brushland is allowed only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.," Whitfield noted in his order.
The federal drought portal still shows Hopkins County in three different phases of drought. The northern third of the county is rated "severe," while a center strip including Madisonville is considered "moderate." The southern third is described as "abnormally dry."
