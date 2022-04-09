A Madisonville woman was arrested on her third DUI charge in less than a month on Thursday.
According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, officers observed a vehicle turn from South Madison Avenue onto West Center Street without signaling.
When officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver reportedly fled, driving recklessly and at one point swerving into oncoming traffic to pass a box truck.
The pursuit proceeded along West Center to North Seminary, onto West Arch and then North Spring Street. The suspect vehicle then failed to make a curve and struck a building at 181 Murray Street.
Officers say as they approached the scene, Marria McBride, 25 of Madisonville, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital before being taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
She was charged with reckless driving, failure to signal, not being in possession of a driver’s license, fleeing or evading police and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
In February, McBride was arrested on two DUI charges in two days.
