The Valentine’s Day Cupcake Decorating Contest held at the Hopkins County- Madisonville Public Library brought more than 125 participants through the doors this past Saturday. Decorators of all ages got to try their artistic hand to see who would win first place in each age category.
Library staff and volunteers were excited to be able to bring this event back after a two year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, according to Shanna Turner, the Children and Young Adult Services and Outreach Coordinator.
