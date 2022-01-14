On Saturday, the African American Coalition of Hopkins County is hosting a free Martin Luther King Jr Brunch, which will be open to the community. The event will take place at the Larry Carney Center in Madisonville, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Members of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County are bringing the brunch back this year with a happy birthday flair.
Although King’s birthday is celebrated on the third Monday in January, his actual birthday is January 15th, which just happens to fall on the day of the event this Saturday. Immediately following the program, those in attendance can stay for a few minutes and enjoy some birthday cake, or they can get some cake-to-go if they wish.
Special guest speaker, Bill McReynolds, president of the African American Coalition will be bringing the message for the day which is entitled “What Would Dr. King Say Or Think?” Musical selections will be performed by the talented Miss Marshae Hopson. Admission is free, donations are accepted and appreciated, but not required.
“Dr. King contributed so much for so many during his time. He played such a key role in the American Civil Rights movement. He gave ultimately gave his life in the fight for equality, justice, civil rights and voting rights. His good works should be resonating today in America more than ever, especially when you look closely at what’s happening in America today. Hence the topic of the message to be shared at brunch, “What Would Dr. King Say Or Think?” We hope to have a good turnout to start the weekend off right in spite of the obstacles and potholes in front of us.”
The AACHC is a concerned assemblage of Native Black Americans who have come together collectively for the purpose of addressing issues and concerns that impact on the well being of the Native Black American community.
For more information on the event please call 270-836-9097.
