Baptist Health Madisonville announced Wednesday they have revised their visitation policy to allow one essential caregiver to accompany patients for medical appointments or tests.
“Now that the virus numbers are stabilizing and even trending downward, added with the protection the vaccine is bringing to our employees and community at large, we feel we can begin to loosen these visitation restrictions slowly and bring some added comfort to our patients and their families,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson in a news release.
One visitor will be allowed for patients under 18 years of age, women in labor, patients who require assistance, emergency room patients, surgical patients, inpatients, end-of-life patients and critical care patients. Both parents will be allowed in the NICU.
Visitors are still not allowed with any COVID-19 positive or suspected patients on any unit, in Behavioral Health or the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center.
Visitors will be screened prior to visitation, including having their temperature checked, and they must wear a mask at all times in the facility. No children under the age of 16 are permitted to visit.
Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.