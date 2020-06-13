You wouldn’t fill a swimming pool with water unless you were going to use it — right?
The pool at City Park was filled this week. The reason for it will come next week.
“An announcement regarding City Park swimming pool will be made on Wednesday,” city marketing director Sara Lutz said Friday via email. That will be part of the weekly city-county Facebook Live update.
Mayor Kevin Cotton made the chances for a swim sound grim on Friday, May 1, because of the coronavirus.
“I don’t anticipate the pool to open this year,” he said then.
Gov. Andy Beshear was saying much the same thing. On that same day, he predicted pools would not open across Kentucky during June, “and probably not after that.”
But since May 1, Hopkins County has recorded only 15 new coronavirus cases. Beshear has spoken frequently about a “plateau” in cases statewide.
So on Monday, “low touch youth sports and athletic activities” can reopen across the commonwealth. Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” guidance says indoor swimming can occur with groups of 10 youths or fewer, with only one adult coach.
The guidance says nothing about outdoor swimming. But two weeks ago, Beshear expressed hope that some public pools might be able to open with COVID-19 precautions during the week of June 29-July 3.
Drive through Madisonville city parks this weekend and you’ll find several things reopened which once were off-limits. Yellow tape is off playground equipment, and basketball courts no longer are locked. Cotton quietly removed those restrictions over the last couple of weeks.
“Maybe he figured people wouldn’t notice, and not rush out all at once,” City Council member Adam Townsend said Friday. Townsend personally is delighted that the City Park mini-golf course is open again.
Some of the other youth sports which can resume Monday are golf, tennis, track, softball and baseball. The clang of metal bats hitting balls could be heard Thursday night from Elmer Kelley Park.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus numbers showed no change Friday. Out of 222 confirmed cases, 188 patients have recovered while 31 have died.
In other new developments Friday related to COVID-19:
• Lutz said the Wednesday update also will have “the specifics of curbside recycling.” She hinted this week that it might resume in the next two weeks, based on guidance from City Administrator Robert Janes. Recycling stopped Wednesday, April 1 because it involved the use of inmate labor.
• City Clerk Kim Blue confirmed the Madisonville City Council will meet in person Monday afternoon for the first time since March. The meeting will be open to reporters, but not the general public. It will appear on Facebook Live.
• Hopkins County Fiscal Court announced its Tuesday meeting again will be by video conference. The agenda includes an application for coronavirus relief funds with the Kentucky Department of Local Government.
• the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation announced its job listings now are divided into 28 categories. Search for jobs across the area at HopkinsCoKYJobs.com.
