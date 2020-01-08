Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Jennifer L. Adamski, 41, of Evansville was charged Thursday as a fugitive from Vanderburgh County, Indiana and Warrick County, Indiana.
• Logan B. Bozarth, 31, of Greenville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Daviess County and failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Tyaaron R. Conn, 20, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Ronald D. Cooper Jr., 39, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court in Webster County.
• Tabatha L. Hernandez, 39, of Lewisport was charged Monday with failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Jarron L. Ramsey, 32, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Stormy R. Warner, 31, of Madisonville was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Webster County.
