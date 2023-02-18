Having the chance to help someone regain a lost motor skill can be a great feeling, and physical therapists assistants get to do that every day.
Stephanie Lutz, a professor and PTA program coordinator at Madisonville Community College, said having been a PTA for over 25 years, she likes doing the evaluations and treating patients.
“I like working with them and doing their day-to-day exercises and interventions,” she said. “I am working and seeing them more regularly and seeing that progress.”
PTAs work under the direction of a physical therapist, and the college trains the students to be able to do that work.
“First, they do their prerequisites, then once selected for our program, they start taking our courses,” said Lutz.
Students get their math, science, and humanities classes out of the way in the first year, and once they are accepted into the PTA program, they start the more hands-on classes. She said that is about a year and a half or three semesters long.
“We are very hands-on, so when we are learning anatomy and physiology and how the body moves, we have a lot of hands-on molding anatomy clay, so they learn the muscles and everything that works with movement,” said Lutz. “We also teach them how to get people up and moving and walking with canes and crutches.”
Students also learn different exercises to help people recovering from knee surgery and hip surgery to a missing limb or recovering from a stroke.
“We are teaching them all the things they need to do to work with somebody and get them back to where they want to be with their life,” she said.
Once students graduate, they have a variety of different places they could work, from a hospital to an outpatient facility like sports medicine or aquatics. They can work in home health or work for the school system helping students who need better home health.
“We have several students who are traveling PTAs,” said Lutz. “They will take an assignment out in Arizona and work there for a while, then go to Florida.”
While PTAs are not nurses, they are part of a healthcare team. She said while in the hospital, a patient will be assigned a doctor and nurse, but depending on the injury, they may also have a PT or PTA assigned to help them get out of bed to walk. They coordinate with other disciplines to give patients the best care possible.
“We will work on getting people up and down steps, getting people up and down for bed, or doing some exercises to get them stronger so when they go home, and they have steps, they can do that,” said Lutz.
Becoming a PTA is fairly easy since it takes a little more than two years to complete. She said most students will get the associate’s degree, then take their board licensure and start working, while becoming a physical therapist needs a doctoral degree and takes six to seven years.
She said her student’s ages are very diverse, some in their 20s and some in their 40s or 50s. Some of her students are learning to start their second career after retiring from the fire department or coal mining, while some of the students are graduating from the program at 20 years old.
“We have a lot of people that are getting some of their classes done in high school and graduating from our program at 20-21, and they are just ready to go out and start working with this degree,” said Lutz.
Because of the baby boomer era aging, she said they are seeing a great need for PTAs, especially in nursing homes, hospitals, and skilled nursing areas.
She said the program only has two faculty teaching, so they can only take up to 16 students per year.
“That helps with job placement, that helps with clinicals,” said Lutz. “For our clinical rotation, they have to have 620 clinical hours, which is a lot of time. We need to find places for them to be able to do that.”
The deadline to apply for the next year is Nov. 1, and they have a pre-admission conference for anyone interested in applying. The dates and times are listed on the PTA program website.
For more information on the program or the pre-admission conference, visit the college’s website at madiosnville.kctcs.edu and search physical therapists assistants program. Stephanie Lutz and Amanda Skeen are the faculty in charge of the program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.