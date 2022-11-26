For many first-time parents, becoming a parent can be scary. Not only will an entirely new person be created, but those parents are responsible for that new person.
To help ease some of the fears parents might have, the Women’s Center offers seven classes that cover everything from pregnancy to newborn care.
Tonia Kurtz, the OB educator at the center, said the classes offer more information about pregnancy, birthing, and child care to patients who attend the classes.
“Our patients gain knowledge and confidence in themselves and their own bodies and the labor process through these classes,” she said.
The first session covers common discomforts in pregnancy with physical therapist Sandi Walker and representatives from the Hopkins County Health Department to talk about WIC, HANDS, and other programs. The second session is about preterm labor and birth control options.
Session number three is all about labor, while session number four talks about the different pain options during labor, like epidurals and IV pain meds. In the fifth session, they talk about postpartum depression and Shaken Baby Syndrome with a representative from the health department.
The sixth session is an introduction to breastfeeding with Maternity Nurse Navigator Amanda Qualls. The last session talks about newborn care with Dr. Carey Dodds and children’s oral care with Dr. Brummer.
The classes are open to first-time parents or returning experienced parents. Kurtz said it is helpful to have parents with previous experience rejoin the classes.
“We love to see returning parents regardless of the number of deliveries because they so often have vital experience and information to share in classes, and these are what first parents want to hear,” she said. “Conversations and questions begin naturally and flow so well with varying levels of experience in the arena of parenting.”
Kurtz said the classes increase education and enhance learning to empower patients as they enter labor and delivery.
“Many patients relate relief at having the opportunity to think out parts of the labor process prior to experiencing it,” she said. “It’s also a great benefit as parents are able to meet others who are due to give birth at similar times. They have at times developed kinships and friendships that have lasted long term after the delivery of their babies.”
Patients can attend one or all of the classes. She said they can pick which classes will most benefit them.
Kurtz said the classes help them uncover educational needs and potential disparities that might fall through the cracks. The classes also help patients build a caring and trusting relationship with their care providers.
Expecting parents learn about the classes at their initial OB visit, through the Motherhood Connection program, or from their provider.
For more information on the classes or to sign up, call 270-326-3950.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.