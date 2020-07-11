The Hopkins County Health Department has set up a hotline for citizens to communicate information about noncompliant individuals and businesses in enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandatory facial covering in public areas for the next 30 days, according to health officials.
The executive order is intended to slow the increasing spread of novel coronavirus 2019 across Kentucky, county and state officials said.
“Right now we’re being inundated with cases in Hopkins County,” Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach said. “We are starting a major outbreak again.”
Seven new confirmed cases have been reported in Hopkins County since Thursday, bringing the number of cases in total to 292. The total amount of recovered cases has increased to 208. There have been 34 deaths in Hopkins County attributed to coronavirus-related complications.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 426 new cases and eight deaths on Friday. The total number of cases in the state is at least 18,670. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to Beshear’s office. The number of Kentucky deaths is 620.
On Thursday, Beshear issued an executive order mandating the use of facial covering in public for the next 30 days to begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Once those 30 days have elapsed, the governor will reassess the situation and possibly impose an extension to the order.
Beshear’s executive order requires citizens to wear facial covering in any inside and outdoor area where proper social distancing measures are not feasible. Some institutions specifically listed in the order include retail and grocery stores, pharmacies, hair and nail salons, child care facilities, restaurants or bars and health care settings.
Local health departments and businesses are responsible for the order’s enforcement, according to Beshear.
Beach said the health department will partially rely on collaboration from citizens to enforce the 30-day period of mandatory facial covering. If they notice a business with multiple patrons not following the executive order, citizens can call 270-821-5242 with the extension 258.
“You can leave a message, and we will contact you back if there’s a need or you can just leave a message and say no contact necessary,” Beach said. “We will look into your complaint.”
On an individual basis, Beach said an official from the health department or related agencies must see the individual not wearing a face mask before issuing a citation.
The first offense will be a warning to the individual or business. The second offense will result in a $50 fine, and a third offense is $75. Any offense after that will be $100 per each instance.
Repeated offenses committed by a business can result in an order from the health department requiring its immediate closure, Beach said.
According to Beach, a network of multiple people will be looking into the complaints provided by the hotline to ensure a fair and thorough investigation.
Several exemptions for those prevented from safely following the executive order have also been listed in the order by Beshear. Some exemptions include children aged 5 or younger and any person with a disability or a physical or mental impairment.
The health department will investigate to determine whether certain exemptions apply to those in noncompliance before issuing a citation.
“The other thing that people can do is to choose to go to facilities that are being compliant. That keeps you safer,” Beach said.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield encouraged compliance with the order.
“I’m advising people to wear them. I know there is a lot of controversy over the masks (about) whether they do any good or not. My thought process is, they probably do help to slow the spread,” Whitfield said. “So wear one for other people’s safety. Again, it’s not so much for the wearer’s safety as it is for others’.”
According to Beach, a common misconception of face masks is they “don’t work because they don’t filter everything out.” While it is true that a single face mask does not filter everything out, the combination of everyone wearing face masks, in addition to frequent hand-washing and social distancing, will culminate in a strong effort against COVID-19 spreading.
“If both people are in a conversation and have masks on, it really boosts the amount that it helps,” Beach said. “These things do filter particles, and they do help prevent droplet nuclei from getting from one person to the next.”
Whitfield encouraged local businesses to be upfront to their patrons about their individual policies regarding facial covering and service.
As reiterated in Beshear’s executive order, businesses are permitted to refuse service due to noncompliance of wearing facial covering.
Madisonville’s Crowded House will comply with the executive order, according to co-owner Chris Devoto.
“We’ve always required our staff to wear face masks to the practice,” Devoto said.
The Crowded House has already been taking extra-precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 prior to Beshear’s executive order, Devoto said. Tables have remained socially distanced in the dining area, and staff have worn face masks at all times.
Patrons are encouraged to wear facial covering in restaurants while they wait for a table or walk away to use the restroom, according to Beshear’s executive order. Face masks are not required while patrons are seated at a table.
Earlier this week, the Crowded House closed temporarily for deep-cleaning procedures following an employee’s recent diagnosis of COVID-19. The employee had not been at the Crowded House that week prior to the diagnosis and the Hopkins County Health Department cleared the restaurant to remain open. Its closure was self-imposed by the business to ensure maximum health and safety measures, Devoto said.
“We’re in the people business and our customers are our family. We have so many regulars,” Devoto said. “We just wanted to take extra precautions.”
During the closure, Crowded House employees have sanitized all areas and disinfected every surface of the restaurant, he added.
The Crowded House will reopen on Tuesday with its regular hours of service.
The Hopkins County Health Department has also been enforcing contact tracing, which is a procedure designed to investigate any individuals that have had possible exposure to COVID-19 in the recent past.
While the health department has had great success in compliance with this procedure in the past, some individuals are now not answering their phone calls or providing full information, Beach said. According to Beach, citizens are legally required to answer the health department and provide information at their request.
The health department can request a court order for compliance, but health officials will take extra efforts to not resort to that route, Beach said. Instead, individuals are encouraged to cooperate fully with the health department.
Compliance with the 30-day executive order is crucial to flattening the rising curve of new cases in the county and state, Beach said.
“Obviously, we need something done about this. We have several businesses that have outbreaks right now. We have several gatherings that have had an outbreak spring from them,” Beach said. “We need people to start wearing a mask, or we are going to end up with a huge outbreak again.”
Citizens can reach the health department to report instances of public noncompliance at the hotline number, 270-821-5242 with the extension 258.
