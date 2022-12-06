Despite the cool, rainy night, hundreds of people took to the streets and sidewalks in downtown Madisonville to shop, dine, stroll, ride, craft and more.
Local artisans set up throughout storefronts all over town, offering handmade items, jewelry, pottery, art, baked goods, clothing, shoes, handbags, winter wear and much more.
At 5:30p.m., Mayor Kevin Cotton and Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield counted down with the crowd to light the iconic Christmas tree, the official start of the holiday season in Madisonville.
The line for the free horse drawn carriage rides were down the street, children enjoyed making ornaments to take home for their Christmas tree, getting their faces painted, the elf on stilts with the free balloon twisting, and so much more.
The downtown was bustling with holiday cheer as the community came together for a fun night out while staying local.
