The first meeting of the Historic Courthouse Monument Committee will take place at 4 p.m. today in the Fiscal Court room of the Government Center as the fate of a long-standing Confederate statue hangs in the balance.
The statue — which sits on the lawn of the former Hopkins County Courthouse in Madisonville — has been the center of controversy following the rise in protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the nation, and a compromise by adding a Union Memorial to the lawn, as originally intended, according to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., may be the answer.
The talk of a compromise first came up in a September meeting of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court where Whitfield said the Madisonville Historic District, along with the NAACP and the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County had recommended adding a Union monument to the courthouse square to offset the Confederate monument already on the grounds.
The committee is made up of Whitfield along with Hopkins County Magistrate Hannah Myers, local NAACP President Tim Whitsell, Mitch Ferguson, who has spoken in favor of the monument compromise, Tommy Omer with the American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville, Cliff Nance with the Madisonville Historic District and the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County President Bill McReynolds.
“Since the African American Coalition of Hopkins County first met with Judge Whitfield back in April 2019, we have been seeking the best possible resolution to this concern,” said McReynolds. “I would hope that those who have been selected to the committee will come to the table open minded, with respect and understanding for one another. If we are able to try and work together for the greater good to help move our community in the right direction, this is a must. Even with the decision from the Fiscal Court, the Confederate statue still remains a very sensitive issue for some, and it always will.”
McReynolds said he has spoken to local members of the African-american community who feel the Confederate statue should be removed entirely.
“They feel that regardless of what is to come, no matter what that may be, the Confederate statue will always be a haunting symbol of black peoples’ oppression in this country, and therefore it should be removed,” said McReynolds. “I’ve also talked to others who are ready and willing to work with what was proposed by the court to help move our community forward.”
“I feel honored that I was asked to be on the committee,” said Ferguson. “I’m looking forward to working with the others on the committee to better our community.”
Ferguson spoke to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court before about the compromise and was in favor of the possibility of coming to a compromise concerning the monuments.
“I think the compromise is a great thing,” he said. “When I spoke to the court before, I said that around 112 years ago they put that Confederate statue up, and there was supposed to have been another one put up on the northern part of the lawn. There was even money allocated for that, but for whatever reason, we couldn’t find out why they didn’t come through with the other statue. That would make it complete. It’s been incomplete for 112 years now by just the one being there.”
“The wisdom of compromise is not always an easy thing to understand,” said McReynolds. “Bending is one thing, breaking is another. As hard as it can be to accept any sort of compromise, it is still a starting point to at least do something. It is about deciding that the other person has just as much right to be happy with the end result as you do.”
