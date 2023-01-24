In less than two weeks, Madisonville Community College, in partnership with Kentucky Humanities Council, will host a Kentucky Chautauqua performance that will introduce the community to Nancy Green, the woman who became known as Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen.
Nancy Green will be played by Debra Faulk of Lexington and will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in the multipurpose room of the John H. Gray building.
This is the first session the college has planned to recognize Black History Month this year.
Faulk will be performing and telling the life of Nancy Green, who was born enslaved in 1834 in Montgomery, KY, to becoming Aunt Jemima the face of R.T. Davis’ pancake mix.
According to a news release, “Playing the role of “Aunt Jemima” gave Green financial independence few African Americans and few women experienced at the time. She used her wealth as a means to empower her community.”
Faulk has spent years working in the theatre, serving as a lecturer with the University of Kentucky Theatre and Dance, an artist with the Theatre of Hearts in Los Angeles, and a teaching assistant at California State University in Los Angeles.
The scriptwriter for the event was Bo List of Lexington, who has been working in the area as an actor, writer, and director for more than 20 years.
The event is free, and the community is welcome to attend to hear about the life of Nancy Green.
For more information, call 270-821-2250.
Kentucky Chautauqua, operated by the Kentucky Humanities Council, has been bringing famous people from Kentucky’s past back to life for the last 30 years, having presented more than 70 characters through the years, including Grandpa Jones, Daniel Boone and Adolph Rupp.
The current cast includes 25 figures from Kentucky’s rich and colorful history. From William Wells Brown’s struggle for freedom and John Marshall Harlan’s role as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, to Alice Lloyd’s struggle to bring education to Appalachia and Jean Ritchie’s musical legacy, Kentucky Chautauqua offers something for every classroom and community group.
