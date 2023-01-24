Chautauqua 1

Debra Faulk, of Lexington, will be telling about the life of Nancy Green, who became famous for playing the part of Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen. Faulk will be at Madisonville Community College on Monday, Feb. 6.

In less than two weeks, Madisonville Community College, in partnership with Kentucky Humanities Council, will host a Kentucky Chautauqua performance that will introduce the community to Nancy Green, the woman who became known as Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen.

Nancy Green will be played by Debra Faulk of Lexington and will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in the multipurpose room of the John H. Gray building.

