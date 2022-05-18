In the Republican 4th Senatorial District race incumbent Robby Mills beat out Roxan Ashby. Mills had 1,293 total votes, while Ashby had 660 votes. Michael MacDonald, who pulled out of the race, had 376 votes. Mills is running unopposed in November.
Mills has served in the Legislature for the past six years. He plans to continue to move personal income tax toward 0%, improve business climate in Kentucky, secure Federal funding for the construction on the I-69 Bridge over the Ohio River, improve rural broadband, support and protect the right to life and second Amendment rights.
During the next session his goals are to ensure revenues are in excess of expenses, review the 2022 election process and improve security efforts, and improve workforce participation by moving people from welfare to work.
In the Republican 4th Representative District race Wade Williams beat out David Sharp with 1,665 votes to Sharp’s 835 votes. Bobby Girvin, who pulled out of the race due to a filing issue, had 87. Williams is a former member of the Madisonville Police Department, was the Executive Director in Healthcare and a retired Army Officer. Williams will face Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood in November. Girvin will be in the race as a write-in.
His goals while in office will be to increase penalties for drug traffickers, pass legislation and make changes that allows Kentucky to compete economically, and work to pass legislation that prevents restrictions on free speech in all public forums including social media platforms.
His main goals to work on in the next session would be to continue tax reform and address tort reform
Mills and Williams will move on to the elections in November to compete against the Democratic choice.
