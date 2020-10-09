The “Bluegrass on (Lake) Beshear — Pickin’ Life” music fest had to be cancelled for 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns but fundraising from the event for western Kentucky life-affirming pregnancy care centers will still take place throughout the month of October.
Co-sponsors Jeff and Laura Smith and the Knights of Columbus Blessed Trinity Council were disappointed that the live event is deferred until 2021.
“In the last 6 years we’ve used bluegrass music to bring people together,” said Laura Smith. “We’ve raised almost $60,000 and it’s given us an opportunity to inform the public about our fantastic local pro-life pregnancy care centers. We look forward to seven different bands that volunteer their time and talent, many from this area, playing great music every year.”
She doesn’t want to lose momentum during the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone”, Smith said. “The centers had to cancel their in-person fundraisers and many people and businesses who have always supported Pickin’ Life lost income, so it’s difficult for them to give this year.” To help encourage the public, a benefactor has offered to match total donations in 2020, up to $10,000. “That means every donation will have twice the impact,” said Smith.
The local pregnancy care centers that benefit from the event include: Door of Hope (Madisonville), Alpha PCC (Hopkinsville) and H.O.P.E. Clinic (Benton and Eddyville). All services, including ultrasound imaging and baby supplies offered by the faith-based centers are free and they depend on donations from local communities to keep their doors open. The centers receive no government funding.
There are two ways for the public to donate to the pregnancy care centers through Bluegrass on Beshear. One is to visit www.bluegrassonbeshear.com and click on the “Donate” button in the lower left corner of the home page. The other way is to make a check payable to “K of C Council 15181” and write “for Bluegrass on Beshear” on the memo line. Donations by check can be sent to: K of C Council 15181 c/o Jeff Smith 307 Island Cove Ln Dawson Springs, Ky. 42408. Donations should arrive before Nov. 15 to be included in this year’s distribution.
One-hundred% of every donation goes to the pregnancy care centers. Since the PCCs are 501 © 3 charities, all donations are tax deductible. The music fest will return next year on Oct. 9.
“We’re determined to make Pickin’ Life bigger and better than ever in 2021,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.