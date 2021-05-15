The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Charlie Sasser, 29, of Madisonville, was served a warrant Thursday for probation violation.
Blayde Weaver, 25, of Providence, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.
Robert Terry, 46, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
William Ayres, 54, of Earlington, was charged Friday with failure to appear and possession of synthetic drugs.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Jeremy Hammack, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana.
Elizabeth Embrey, 31, of Providence, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
