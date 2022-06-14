Hopkins County’s State Senator, Robbie Mills (R-Henderson) has been appointed to serve on the new established Executive Branch Efficiency Task Force, which will conduct business through the 2022 Interim of the Kentucky General Assembly.
The task force was created to study the effectiveness of current executive branch cabinet procedures for administering services to Kentuckians. In addition, the task force will study the efficacy of the existing cabinet and its agencies in delivering government services to Commonwealth residents, along with the allocation of work and responsibility among employees and the potential division, realignment, consolidation, or placement under the authority of each cabinet’s individual board.
“Helping find ways to make our government work as effectively as possible is one of the reasons I chose public service, and I’m excited to examine ways to improve operations within the executive branch. This is inclusive of many different offices and a lot of dedicated state employees — there is a whole lot of bureaucracy too,” Mills said.
“I’ve represented constituents on the local and state level, and I’ve learned that state government can be difficult to navigate when constituents need help. It can also be frustrating if you’re an employee tasked with serving the public. Ensuring the best environment, practices and structures exist is an important goal if we are to provide the best service to Kentucky residents, as well as meeting the taxpayer’s expectations. I am eager to explore how we can improve these efforts.”
The task force will report findings to the Legislative Research Commission by Dec. 1. for referral to the appropriate standing committee with jurisdiction over the policy area.
“As the chair of the Senate State and Local Government Committee and with 18 years serving as a City Commissioner in Henderson, Robby is familiar with the operations of government at all levels,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. “He will be vital in the success of this task force, and I am grateful to have him as the co-chair.”
A legislative task force is also known as a special committee. They are established by the Legislative Research Commission and function primarily during the interim, typically studying a specific topic. The Executive Branch Efficacy Task Force is one of six new task forces established to conduct business through the Interim.
