Recent news events in Oxford, Michigan and Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, discuss acts of violence and natural disasters leaving many of us in a state of shock and awe.
As hard as it for adults to make sense of these unfathomable acts, it is even harder for children.
The Hopkins County Extension Office suggests talking to your children about natural disasters, violence, and death. It is not easy, but can go a long way in making them feel safe, secure, and loved.
Ways you can help your child will be different based on your child’s age, knowledge of the situation, and their unique personality.
The extension office has some ways to help children through this difficult time.
They suggest limiting news footage of disturbing images. These can cause increase anxiety and sadness, especially in younger children.
“If you find your child in front of the television showing disturbing footage on, remain calm and try to take their attention elsewhere,” they said in a news release. “Possible diversions include offering to play with them, asking them about their day, or reading a book with them.”
Also, be willing to listen and answer any questions your child has, but realize not every child will want to talk about the subject.
“Allow them to bring it up in their own time,” said the news release. “Don’t force children to talk about the events until they are ready.”
Lastly, just do your best to be honest when talking to your child. The extension office suggests talking about the subject in terms of “harmful acts” rather than “evil people” as this can help minimize stereotypes of a particular group of people.
“Remind children that most people are good and do not believe acts of violence solve problems,” the extension office said.
The news release said, while you can’t promise your children that these events will never happen in their community or affect people they know, you can reassure them that there are people who are doing their best to ensure their safety. You can list these people like police officers, fire fighters, emergency medical staff, and government officials who work to keep everyone safe.
The Hopkins County Extension Office is available for more information on parenting and families. They are located at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville or call 270-821-3650.
— Submitted
