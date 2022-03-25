At the beginning of last week, some 150 Hopkins County middle schoolers packed into the Career and Technical Center for the kick-off of the 4th Annual Amazing Shake. After two rounds of competition, only 38 sixth through eighth graders remain.
During the first round of competition, students were given 90 seconds to strike up a one-on-one conversation with 25 different local business owners, elected officials and other executives from around the community. At the end the field of 150 was cut to just 75.
On Thursday, those 75 took part in the second round, also known as the “Elevator Conversation.” The exercise is staged to simulate running into a potential employer while getting onto an elevator. Students get 90 seconds to introduce themselves and direct the conversation towards their employment potential.
Competitors are judge on their hand shake, eye contact, staying on toping, the seriousness with which they approach the conversation and other soft skills.
The goal of The Amazing Shake is to teach youngsters the skills they need to land a job.
JMMS student Gaige Clark was announced on Friday as the winner of the second stage of the contest.
“It was a hard competition,” organizers Kia Zieba and Sara Lutz said in their announcement on Friday. “Just proud of how you are investing in yourself and learning new skills. As you know, this is a competition and not everyone can advance. But know that if you didn’t advance, please try again next year. But most importantly continue to step out of your comfort zone.”
The third stage of the competition will be held next week. Aptly named “Think on your feet”, this stage plans to throw curve balls at students that will make them use not just the soft skills they’ve been working on, but their creative skills as well. Students will be given a scenario and an opportunity to prepare themselves for the event. They should expect things on the day of the competition not to go the way they are expecting. Although the surprise twist is being kept under wraps, students will need to be ready to think fast and react.
Although the program is in its fourth year at James Madison Middle School, 2022 is the first time that Browning Springs Middle School has participated. Organizers hope to see it spread even further in 2023, with plans already being made to launch elementary versions of the Amazing Shake at Grapevine and Hanson Elementary Schools next year.
