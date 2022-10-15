During the Tuesday evening city council meeting for Earlington, it was presented to the council that not only will Earlington Fire Department be selling their surplussed truck, but they may be getting more money for it thanks to the new policy in which to sell.
According to Earlington Fire Chief, Chris Cothran, they were awarded the bid to purchase a new fire truck back in June and the department surplussed another fire truck, which they now have an interested party.
“Richland Fire Department would like to use their county ARPA money to purchase our truck,” Cothran said. “Each fire department got $100,000 of ARPA money to use.”
Cothran shared with the council that there is a different process than they are used to in order to sell the truck.
“It must be advertised for bids and go through two fiscal court meetings before they can award the spending of the money, which is a different process than they are used to,” he said. “It’s a county process.”
So, a bid must be submitted to Hopkins County for the sale of the truck. Then officials will check with KLC to make sure this process is correct and there are no violations.
“Basically, they must submit a bid that the sale is being advertised to Richland for sale,” said Cothran. “The good news in this is that they can probably get more than what was originally planned. So it truly is a win-win. They’re getting a good truck that has been taken care of, and we are getting more money than we projected, of about 60,000.”
Bids must be submitted before the next meeting. Earlington council voted to authorize the request to submit a bid for the sale of the fire truck, and the motion passed.
