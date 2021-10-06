October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to bring awareness locally, Sanctuary Inc. has several events coming up throughout the month.
Sanctuary Community Educator and Child Advocate Samantha Stark said the events are to spread awareness about domestic violence to as many people as they can reach using social media and word of mouth.
“Just to get more people to talk about it. It is a tough topic, but it is something that we all need to be aware of,” she said.
One of the events includes a dog costume contest, where people can post a little bit about their dog on a Google document along with a picture of the dog in costume. She said a winner will be announced at the end of the month.
Another event taking place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 is a virtual lotus release.
“That is going to be in remembrance of the individuals who have lost their lives to domestic violence,” said Stark.
Sanctuary employees will have boards listing some of the names of people in the area who have lost their lives to domestic violence, she said. They will live stream the event on Facebook since the community cannot come out to participate because of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Oct. 21 Sanctuary is encouraging people to wear the color purple, since it is the color of domestic violence awareness. They are hoping people will take photos in purple and share them with Sanctuary either through social media or by emailing educator@thesanctuaryinc.com.
“A lot of our staff here bought Domestic Violence t-shirts and anybody that has any variation of the color purple,” said Stark. “If anyone wants to send those to us they can be featured on our social media platforms using the hashtag #PurpleThursday.”
Something really unique being offered are three free self-defense classes people can take at Warrior Martial Arts in Madisonville. She said the classes will be at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 13, and Oct. 27.
Sanctuary will also have information booths set up across the nine counties it serves to offer information on domestic violence and how to get out. Look at Sanctuary Inc.’s Facebook page for exact dates and locations.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, and 20,000 calls are placed to the Domestic Violence hotline nationwide on a typical day.
Stark said according to the coalition, in the United States 1 in 3 women will be victims of some form of domestic violence, while 1 in 71 men will be victims of domestic violence. Domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes in the United States.
Domestic violence can take many forms, not just physical, but verbal and emotional abuse too, she said.
“They don’t always show up at the beginning of a relationship,” said Stark. “They can take many years.”
Sanctuary offers not only emergency shelter for men and women, but also a 24-hour crisis line where someone will be able to answer questions or just talk with someone.
“It is completely confidential, so anybody that calls in we don’t need to take down their information unless they are seeking shelter,” said Stark.
Sanctuary also has advocates who are trained to go to court with the clients and go through all the legal procedures with them, she said. There are also services for children, who may need to go back to school.
When clients are ready to transition out of temporary housing, Sanctuary offers help transitioning back into the community.
For more information, contact Sanctuary Inc. at 270-885-4572, or for the crisis line, call 1-800-766-0000.
