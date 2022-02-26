Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Regina D. Hughes, was charged, February 24, for contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.
Roger D. McCarty, was charged, February 24, for criminal trespassing in the third degree. McCarty was wandering the parking lot of Baptist Health and looking inside vehicles and was trespassing on CVS property.
Tyler L. Craig, was charged, February 24, for failure to appear in court.
James E. Cochrane, was charged, February 24, for failure to appear in court.
Madison Duncan, was charged, February 24, for trafficking cerfentanil or fentanyl derivatives and endangering a minor.
Jacorion Murray, was charged, February 24, for trafficking cerfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, first offense.
Justin M. Stewart, was charged, February 25, for criminal mischief in the second degree and terroristic threatening in the third degree.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Michael Lowder, of Madisonville, was charged, February 23, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Frank Steven Radaszewski Jr., of Leitchfield, KY, was charged, February 24, for failure to appear in court.
