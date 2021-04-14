Two people were injured in a Monday night accident at the intersection of Hanson Road and Hickory Drive.
According to Madisonville Police Department reports, Banks Backhurst, 18, of Madisonville, was operating a Kia Forte around 8:20 p.m. and was traveling southbound on Hanson Road behind Kelly Truckey, 44, of Madisonville, who was driving a Toyota Corolla.
Reports indicate Truckey slowed to turn onto Hickory Drive and Backhurst struck the rear of the Corolla.
Both Truckey and Tammy Neal, 55, of Madisonville, were treated for injuries, according to reports.
The MPD was assisted by the Madisonville Fire Department and Medical Center Ambulance Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.