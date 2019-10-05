County receives grant to expand broadband to rural residents

A project to bring expanded broadband capabilities to Hopkins County that has been discussed, planned for and discussed some more looks to finally be moving forward, according to an announcement from Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
The Delta Regional Authority announced the $155,500 grant award Friday morning for the county. Hopkins County Fiscal Court will provide additional funds for a total project investment of more than $308,000. The funds will be used to install six broadband communication stations on existing utility towers in the northernmost areas of Hopkins County, which will extend internet access to rural residents.
"It's been a long, complicated process to get to this point, and we are pleased to finally reach the starting gate on this project." Whitfield said in a news release issued Friday.
County officials have been working
See Grant/Page A3
m for several months to explore various options for extending broadband access. In June 2019, the county entered into an agreement with ConnectGRADD to facilitate expanding broadband access.
ConnectGRADD is a service provided by QWireless in partnership with the Green River Area Development District, which includes Webster, McLean, Henderson, Ohio, Daviess, Hancock and Union counties.
Whitfield said the grant became a reality thanks to the assistance of the Pennyrile Area Development District.
"PADD has worked with us from the beginning, assisting us with research and the grant application," he said in the release. "We could not have moved forward with this without their support. And we are grateful that the Delta Regional Authority recognized the need for this project."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.