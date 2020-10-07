Walking into Amber Cavanah’s classroom, a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Dawson Springs Middle School, you are struck with a sense of organization — and that’s exactly what she wants as she and her fellow teachers prepare for Monday’s hybrid, in-person learning in the district.
The desks are numbered, and on the projection screen are the names of students which correlates to a number on a desk to keep students in the correct seats.
“We are trying to keep it as uniform as we possibly can, to keep the kids in the same groups, around the same people so we can keep that contact tracing as accurate as we possible can to make sure everyone is safe and healthy,” said Cavanah.
Dawson Springs teachers started working in their classrooms and planning the curriculum to get everything planned for school in mid-August, said Cavanah. They wanted to plan for every type of learning experience the students could have this year.
On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the independent school system hosted soft openings to acclimate students back into the classroom and go over the new guidelines everyone must follow amid the pandemic.
“It was still up in the air on what we would be able to do so I feel like we came up with all the plans we possibly could,” said Cavanah. “Moving toward this hybrid learning plan, we spent a lot of time working on what activities would be best for them to work on at home versus what they are going to be doing in our room.”
Becky Oliver, a fifth and sixth grade social studies teacher, said they are utilizing more technology this year than in past years with students doing more independent work and less group activities.
The number of students has reduced per class, with some still doing virtual learning and the other students doing in-person split into groups that come on different days of the week.
“The advantages is anytime you have smaller classes, you can give more one-on-one. The disadvantage is trying to keep up with where everybody is at because you are presenting on one day and you have to wait and present it on the next day. Repeating makes it a little more difficult,” said Oliver.
Tamara Rice, a math teacher at the high school, said her students are doing book work and hands-on assignments while in school, then computer assignments while they are at home.
“We have smaller classes where they are more spread out so they don’t get to do the group projects like they normally do,” Rice said. “A lot of the kids learn more through their peers and they don’t get that help any more.”
Tracy Collins, a kindergarten teacher at the elementary school, said there were some changes in the classroom for her students. They now sit at individual desks instead of at a table for four, and they all have their own supply box instead of sharing a group box at each table.
“We no longer sit on the floor for calendar or for a story, and we get in our movement by doing some exercises. They get up by their chair or doing some type of movement video throughout the day so they can get up and move around,” said Collins.
After the first soft opening on Monday, Collins said staff cleaned the inside of the desks, the top and the chairs and replaced the supply box for the next day’s group.
“We have to clean each desk that the kids have touched between each class period and there is germ-x everywhere,” said Rice.
Cavanah said she thinks they have done the best they can to have school as safe as possible for the students.
“We are ecstatic that students are back. The staff is excited, and hopefully we can keep these COVID-19 numbers down so we can remain in-person,” said Leonard Whalen, superintendent of Dawson Springs Independent Schools. “Hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing — three of the most important pieces of this so we can try to do what we need to do to keep students in school.”
Whalen said they have about 650 students in the district and were expecting about one-third of those on each rotation, but once they looked at the final numbers they realized more students were going to be in-person learning than they thought.
