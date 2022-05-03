Madisonville City Council quickly handled a brief and varied agenda on Monday night.
Greater Life Apostolic Church of Madisonville will now be able to close an alley on its property on Wells Street in Madisonville after city council members approved an ordinance on Monday that temporarily takes that alley into the city’s road system.
The alley, situated entirely on church property, connects Wells Avenue to the church’s parking lot. Because the unimproved roadway has long been considered a public street or alley, the church sought the city’s help to close it.
By unanimous decision, council members voted to accept the alley into the city’s road system, officially making it a public alley. This allowed the city to officially close it, as per the church’s request. All paperwork associated with the closure has already been filed and the alley should be considered closed immediately.
In other business, the city council approved two bids for development of the new hangers to be constructed at the Madisonville Regional Airport. American Buildings of Russellville submitted the lowest big at $88,000 while 5-Star Electric submitted the winning bid of $102,750 to install electrical service to the new 12,500 square foot building.
Council members also voted unanimously to allow A1 Septic and Plumbing Services to continue to do business with the city. The company has been the primary supplier of mobile toilets for city sponsored events. Company owner Logan Higginson is now married to the daughter of an employee of the Madisonville Regional Airport and the request was made to make sure the business was conducted with council approval.
