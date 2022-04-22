After years of planning, Madisonville Community College was finally able to hold an International Cultural Celebration on Thursday for the college and community.
Paula Seabrooke, one of the organizers of the celebration, said it went beyond her expectations.
“We thought it would be good, but it has been awesome,” she said. “We had the support of not only the college, but we got the support of the community.”
Seabrooke and James Bowles, another event organizer, said a way to get the community involved was to have people outside the college represent a different country.
Several MCC teachers, local students, and community members had booths set up to talk about the country they came from. Booths included Ukraine, Panama, China, Ghana, Mexico, India, and a lot more.
Panamanian Patricia Fouse, a teacher at MCC, said the celebration is a great way to expose the community to the different cultures in Madisonville.
“I like to expose them to a little bit of my culture,” she said.
Nan Nance, who immigrated from China in 1999, said for a city whose population is only around 20,000, it is wonderful to be able to introduce different cultures.
“It is just exciting and overwhelming,” she said.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the celebration is about looking beyond our circle of influence and how countries working together can make a difference.
He mentioned that at the beginning of the pandemic, Madisonville’s sister city in China, Dong Ying, reached out to see how they could help. Dong Ying ended up sending Madisonville PPE to help protect essential workers.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said the college wants the event to become a community celebration of the diversity in Madisonville.
Joseph Manu, an MCC teacher from Ghana, said this was a great idea to bring different cultures together because the more people know about other cultures, the more people respect the culture.
Jesse De Leon, an MCC student, was representing Mexico. She said the celebration was not only a good way to educate others about her country, but she learned new things as well.
“It is a good experience to teach people about the culture,” she said.
Along with the different booths set up to educate about different cultures, MCC also had an opening flag ceremony with over 40 flags representing different countries.
The Hopkins County Central High School JROTC cadets helped present the flags for the ceremony as a crowd of people watched.
Crowds of people continued to move through the Steve Beshear Education building as the day went on. Performances by the Evansville International Dancers, who performed different dances from a handful of different countries, and the Sankofa African Drum and Dance group, who introduced the audience to west African music and dances.
Acropolis Catering and Vansauwa’s Tacos and Vegan Eats food trucks were also set up on campus to introduce visitors to food they may not have tasted before.
Seabrooke said she hopes next year is bigger and better.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.