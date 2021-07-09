A Thursday statewide outage of motor vehicle system information has brought all related business to a standstill in clerk offices across the commonwealth.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, systems across the state began having issues on Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying all county clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to “intermittent system issues.”
According to the release, the Kentucky county clerk’s offices use the KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.
The cabinet said there is currently no estimated time for when the issue will be resolved for clerks to resume normal transactions.
While the cabinet is saying that online vehicle registration is still available at www.drive.ky.gov, Cloern said what is submitted will not be processed until the issues are fixed.
“It will go through, but it will not be processed,” she said.
Cloern said Thursday evening the state was still working on fixing the issue, and planned to start testing counties today at 5 a.m.
Cloern said she will continue to update the clerk’s office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Hopkins- County-Clerks-Office with the latest information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.