Superintendents from both Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent school systems say mask-wearing and COVID-19 protocols will remain in place, despite changes to the statewide rules made this week.
On Thursday, the Kentucky legislature passed a bill that scraped the statewide mask mandate in public schools and shifted the decision to the local school boards.
Hopkins County Superintendent Amy Smith said the board unanimously approved a motion in August that would require all students and staff to wear a mask while inside all Hopkins County School campuses.
“That motion is still in effect for us,” she said. “Nothing has changed for now.”
She said wearing a mask on the school buses will also continue since that is a federal mandate and has not changed.
A portion of the bill does require all school districts to have a COVID-19 Operations Plan posted to their website within 14 days of the bill being passed.
Smith said as soon as the plan is finalized, reviewed and approved by the Hopkins County School Board, then it will be posted on the district’s website.
Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Hopkins County School system has had a COVID-19 dashboard on the district website detailing the number of positive cases and contact cases within the school system.
On Thursday, those numbers showed there were 111 COVID-19 positive cases among students and 22 positive cases among the staff. There were 228 contacts among the students and 5 contacts among the staff.
Those positive cases were spread across each level of the district: the elementary schools had 62 positive cases, middle schools had 19, high schools had 47, and the district offices had 5 positive cases.
The Hopkins County School district updates the COVID-19 dashboard on the school’s website every day school is in session.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said that all COVID-19 protocols in the elementary, middle and high school levels will continue, along with the face-covering protocol until further notice.
On Tuesday, the Dawson Springs School district announced that all students in the elementary, middle and high school levels would learn virtually for the rest of the week due to a lack of staff. Whalen said they are hoping to return to in-person on Monday, provided they have enough staff to cover the building.
Both superintendents said as COVID-19 numbers improve mandates could be lessened at the school. They said the school district will continue to monitor what is going on in the community and reevaluate if things change.
“The numbers starting to drop will dictate when we might be able to lessen those mitigation strategies we are doing,” said Whalen.
