On Thursday, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office announced that there is now an active warrant for the arrest of Douglas Nathan Phelps in connection with a hit and run fatality on Tippett Road near Hanson on Wednesday.

Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Render Aid with a Fatality and Driving on a DUI Suspended License.

